Wiley Center For Speech & Language Development Celebrates 45 Years With 'Beyond The Label' Gala

2024 Honorees with Dr. Wiley and Johnny Gill

Honoree Joe Mantegna with family and Dr. Pamela Wiley

Vanessa Estelle Williams, RJ Peete, Holly Robinson Peete and Dr. Ashley Wiley Johnson

Event Spotlights Celebrities and Organizations the Support Autism

- Dr. Pamela WileyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wiley Center for Speech and Language Development, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with autism from birth through adulthood, held its annual“Beyond the Label” gala on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The fundraising extravaganza, held in the Bayview Ballroom of the Marina del Rey Marriott, exceeded its fundraising goals.Said Dr. Pamela Wiley, Founder and President,“I extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to our families, supporters, and Board of Directors who embrace our work and our belief that autism is a label and does not define potential. We challenge, encourage, and provide meaningful experiences and opportunities to our students to go beyond the label and live fulfilling and successful lives.”Honorees for the evening included: Criminal Minds Actor Joe Mantegna who received the Parent Advocate Award; Producer/Director of Disney's The Proud Family, Ralph Farquhar, who received our Media Authenticity Award; Wiley Center Student Alfred Brown II, Beyond the Label Award; and the Santa Monica/Westside Fund for Women and Girls, Faye McClure Connecting Star Award. Additionally, other celebrity/VIP appearances included longtime friend and supporter Holly Robinson Peete, actress Tisha Campbell Martin, Mara Brock-Akil, Debra Lee, Director Stan Lathan, and CA State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan. The event was co-hosted by Vanessa Estelle Williams (actress) and Jovana Lara (Anchor, ABC7). Entertainment included the performances by The Wiley Center's Drama Kings & Queens, young adult Ashley Kelly, Networx International Band, and mega-soul star, Johnny Gill who capped off the night with an extraordinary performance.About Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center INCL.A. Speech & Language Therapy Center has been a leader in the comprehensive treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other special needs for more than 45 years. Founded in 1979 by Pamela Wiley, Ph.D., the center provides a range of therapy and educational programs for children and young adults in 4 centers across Los Angeles County. Learn more at speakla .

