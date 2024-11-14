عربي


Russian Forces Launch Three Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

11/14/2024 7:14:59 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces carried out three strikes on the settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, one of which partially destroyed the building of a local council.

This was reported by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians launched three strikes on the settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of one of the strikes, a local council building was partially destroyed," Fedorov informed.

According to him, the blast wave and debris damaged nearby houses.

Preliminary information indicates that there were no casualties caused by the shelling.

Read also: Industrial facility on fire in Poltava region after Russian drone attack

The aftermath of the strikes is still being assessed.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region during the recent air raid alert.

UkrinForm

