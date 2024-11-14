EC Approves Second EUR 4.1B Payment Under Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has approved the disbursement of EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine under the EU's Ukraine Facility.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The European Commission approved the disbursement of EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. The EC provided a positive assessment of the reforms and noted that the has fulfilled the necessary indicators to receive this tranche. We expect the quick approval of the decision by the Council of the EU. With this, total support within the Ukraine Facility this year will reach EUR 16.1 billion," he wrote.

Ukraine receives EUR 12B for fulfilling Ukraine Facility indicators in H1 2024

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine. He also emphasized that despite the ongoing full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine remains committed to reforms and transformation aimed at strengthening its European integration and advancing toward full EU membership.