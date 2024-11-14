EC Approves Second EUR 4.1B Payment Under Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal
Date
11/14/2024 7:14:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has approved the disbursement of EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine under the EU's Ukraine Facility.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The European Commission approved the disbursement of EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. The EC provided a positive assessment of the reforms and noted that the government has fulfilled the necessary indicators to receive this tranche. We expect the quick approval of the decision by the Council of the EU. With this, total support within the Ukraine Facility this year will reach EUR 16.1 billion," he wrote.
Read also:
Ukraine receives EUR 12B for fulfilling Ukraine Facility indicators in H1 2024
Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine. He also emphasized that despite the ongoing full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine remains committed to reforms and transformation aimed at strengthening its European integration and advancing toward full EU membership.
MENAFN14112024000193011044ID1108888532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.