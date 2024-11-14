عربي


Another Nighttime Attack By Russian Drones Starts With Ukraine's South

11/14/2024 7:14:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another night attack by enemy attack UAVs began from the Black Sea area.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

At 21:41 Kyiv time, the Air Force warned Ukrainians of a group of Shahed drones approaching Odesa, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, and Pivdenne in Odesa region.

Read also: Russians setting up defenses against sea drones to bring naval fleet back to occupied Crimea - guerillas

At 21:53, a group of kamikaze drones was spotted heading northwest across Mykolaiv region and another group flying toward Odesa.

At 22:12, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a new group of Shaheds on approach to Odesa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia fired more than 40 unguided air missiles at Ukraine's south in the past day.

UkrinForm

