Qatari Aircraft Carrying Medical Aid Arrives In Kabul
Date
11/14/2024 7:24:34 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Kabul: A Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid and four ambulances, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, touched down on Thursday at Kabul Airport, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
The aid was received by Deputy Minister of Public health in the Afghan Caretaker government HE Mawlawi Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat and Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti.
This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts and its firm commitment to providing support and standing by the brotherly Afghan people, and providing them with their urgent and necessary needs.
