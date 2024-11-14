Delhi Metro Announces 20 Extra Trips In View Of GRAP-III Implementation To Check Air Pollution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Air Pollution : Delhi Metro on Thursday announced that it will be inducting 20 extra trips as the Central agency CAQM imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in the national capital region from Friday.

“In view of the implementation of GRAP-III from 8:00 AM tomorrow, 20 extra trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP-II was implemented) will be inducted into services on weekdays starting tomorrow,” said Delhi Metro in a post on X.

It added that total 60 extra trips will be preformed by Delhi Metro on weekdays till GRAP-III remains in place.

Meanwhile, due to civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram, Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line will be temporarily regulated from the night of November 14 to November 19 .

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the disruption is due to planned construction work on a 490-metre section between Janakpuri West and R K Ashram where the alignment crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor.

| Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 curbs imposed as air quality hits 'severe' What Delhi Metro said:

Train services on this stretch will be briefly affected from the night of November 14-15 to the night of November 19-20, it said.

- There will be NO train services available between a small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri and vice versa after 10:45 PM till end of revenue service and from start of revenue service upto 07:02 AM during the above period.

- Three stations i.e. Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18,19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will be remain closed till resumption of trains services i.e upto 07:02am.

Timings of trains.

- However, normal train services will continue to remain available on remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre Gurugram during this period.

- To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these late night/early morning hours during the above period, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period.