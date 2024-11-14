Craig Melvin To Take Over As Co-Host Of NBC's 'Today' Morning Show, Replacing Hoda Kotb

(MENAFN- Live Mint) NBC anchor Craig Melvin has been chosen to replace Hoda Kotb as co-host of Today's 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. segments. Melvin, already a familiar face on the show, currently serves as news anchor for the early hours and co-hosts Today's third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

“He's been an integral and beloved part of our family," Libby Leist, senior vice president of“Today,” said in a statement. "From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple and Super Bowls, Craig's shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at 'Today.' And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

Kotb's last day on Today will be January 10, after she announced her departure in September. NBC has yet to announce who will take over her other role as co-anchor of the 10 a.m. hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Expressing gratitude on-air, Melvin thanked his colleagues and reflected on Kotb's impact, stating,“I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest,” Melvin said Thursday on air. Of Kotb and Guthrie, he said:“You guys are the sisters I never thought I needed.” And he said of Kotb -“you saved the show,” which, while hyperbolic, was a reference to her taking over hurriedly after the Matt Lauer scandal.

Melvin's wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated his new role on Instagram, writing,“The opportunity to watch the person you love see their dream come true is such a gift. I will never forget this day and the crowds' excitement to share your good news.”

