James D Freeman Unveils New Poetry Collection Questiny: Poems Over The Years

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James D Freeman, an esteemed and artist, presents his much-anticipated poetry collection Questiny: Poems Over The Years . This poetic anthology shares Freeman's extensive body of work, offering readers a contemplative journey through multifaceted dimensions of life.Shaped by his own personal experiences, Freeman's poetry goes beyond mere artistry to become a powerful exploration of the human condition. Questiny: Poems Over The Years is more than just a collection of words; it's a reflection of emotions and thoughts that resonate deeply with the human experience. Freeman explores the purity of youth, the intense struggles of existential doubt, and the bittersweet understanding that comes from overcoming life's challenges.Questiny: Poems Over The Years contains 40 poems organized into four chapters. Freeman does not shy away from the stark realities of the world. His words serve as both a mirror and a lens, reflecting the raw truths of injustice and personal despair while inviting readers to see beyond their immediate perceptions. Fear and loathing are balanced with love and acceptance.The poems journey through themes such as the dehumanizing effects of modern society, the ever-present surveillance and control that mark our times, and the absurdity that often underlies the human quest for liberty and purpose.Amidst these ponderous themes, Freeman's work is punctuated with surprising dreamlike imagery that brings a unique flavor to his work. Like Salvador Dali, he evokes an otherworldly landscape where reality bends and shifts, like the fluid nature of human consciousness itself. These moments of surrealism offer not just an escape but also a deeper understanding of our own perceptions and misconceptions. In the final analysis, Freeman remains a seeker, not a knower.What makes Questiny: Poems Over The Years truly compelling is how the exploration of external worlds leads to the intimate inner journey. Freeman's poems lay bare his soul, revealing a man who has faced the icy silence of oncology units, the suffocating smell of death, and the solace found in a lover's gentle snore. These personal reflections ground his more abstract musings, making them all the more relatable and poignant. This book is now available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Interested readers can also request a signed copy from the author's website.About Author:James Freeman is a versatile musician and artist who turned to poetry for repose. As with his other works, he breaks with conformity. Born in 1945, an English major at Stanford, his six-decade-long work captures a journey from youthful innocence to hard-won wisdom. Freeman continues to blend his artistic passions, currently completing a full-length play with music,“Dancing With The Moon”, an ambitious and provocative theater experience.

