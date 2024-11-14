After Chasing Fame And Finding Darkness, Actress Tehya Johns Finds Light And Love At Homestead Heritage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, and activities are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

WACO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many aspiring actors wait tables in Hollywood while auditioning and hoping for their big break, Tehya Johns, now Tehya Anz, went the opposite way. She left a successful acting career and a life where she appeared to have it all for something she finds far more rewarding: a real life, surrounded by real people, sharing real love. And for now, a job where she waits tables with joy.

“When I was 17, I decided to make a name for myself,” said Tehya.“I wanted to be someone noticed. I wanted acceptance, I wanted attention and ultimately my own glory.”

A talented dancer with big dreams drawn by the shiny lure of success, Tehya worked hard and made things happen. She attended a liberal arts university in Philadelphia, moved to Miami, and landed a top spot in an international luxury car commercial. But she quickly found herself on a path she described as a downward spiral into darkness. She left Miami for Hollywood, and despite finding success in TV shows, movies, commercials, and fashion modeling, she felt empty.

She sold the dream but wasn't buying it herself. In one video, she proclaimed,“Sometimes when I'm having a bad day, I will just put more makeup on my face and it's almost like my problems go away... just like living my best life.” But the shiny rewards of Hollywood – money, fame, cool nightclubs, fancy restaurants – left her lonely. A visit to Homestead Heritage changed everything.

“A friend invited me and I didn't really want to go. I said I had other plans but decided to make the trip anyway,” said Tehya.“It changed the direction of my life. I experienced light and love and the reality and the presence of God. It was a supernatural experience, a second chance at life.”

Today, diners at Café Homestead are greeted by Tehya's warm smile. At Homestead Heritage, she found a new home and found a soulmate who is now her husband. Together, their life is rich with faith, friends, and a future family – a joyful life with real meaning that Hollywood fame and fortune could never provide. Her journey through darkness led her to lightness and love.

Tehya, the team at Café Homestead, and the artisans of Homestead Heritage invite guests to visit, dine, and participate in classes available year-round, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homestead Craft Village located north of Waco, a few minutes off the interstate, or to make plans to visit Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

