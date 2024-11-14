Precision Optics Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call Scheduled for today, November 14, 2024, at 5:00pm ET. GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its first quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended September 30, 2024. Q1 2025 Highlights (3 Months Ended September 30, 2024):

Revenue was $4.2 million compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and in line with the expectations provided in September 2024.

Engineering revenue was $1.9 million compared to $1.9 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Production revenue was $2.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Gross margins were 26.6% compared to 33.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net loss for the quarter was ($1.3) million, compared to $(0.5) million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.0) million for the quarter compared to $(0.2) million in the same quarter of the previous year. Recent Additional Highlights:

In October 2024, following FDA 510(k) clearance by its customer for a single-use urological endoscope imaging assembly, POC accelerated the timeline for production deliveries against a $9 million order announced in May 2024. POC currently estimates approximately $3.6 million in product deliveries during its fiscal year ended June 2025. Today, POC announced receipt of an initial $340,000 production order from a large, global medical device company to provide initial stocking quantities of a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope. POC expects follow-on orders to support first year requirements after launch with delivery rates two to three times those of the initial stocking order. Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented,“The first quarter results that we released today were in line with the expectations we provided in September 2024. We are seeing a rapid ramp in production revenue commencing in the current quarter with expectations for substantial revenue growth and dramatic improvements in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter ending December 31, 2024 and further improvements throughout this fiscal year.” “Anticipated sequential revenue growth will be driven by a number of product development programs transitioning into production or ramping from recent production levels. We continue to see acceleration of single-use applications. We now have two programs beginning production this year and additional single-use programs in our product development pipeline.” “We are at an inflection point leading to a high growth production business, building off of the investments we've made over many years to advance our single-use product solutions. This is an exciting time for Precision Optics,” Dr. Forkey concluded. The following table summarizes the first quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended September 30, 2024, and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Revenues $ 4,197,053 $ 4,321,255 Gross Profit 1,117,330 1,463,611 Stock Compensation Expenses 149,364 108,746 Other 2,214,907 1,760,158 Total Operating Expenses 2,364,271 1,868,904 Operating Income (Loss) (1,246,941 ) (405,293 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,311,247 ) (464,415 ) Income (Loss) per Share Basic & Fully Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic & Fully Diluted 6,216,630 6,066,518





Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 14, at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or

(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at .

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2024, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 7879688. A webcast replay will be available at .

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Lighthouse Imaging division's electronic imaging expertise and its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions for the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation AND DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND INTEREST EXPENSE.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 635,572 $ 405,278 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $103,224 at September 30, 2024 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024 3,123,595 3,545,491 Inventories 3,460,621 2,868,100 Prepaid expenses 288,475 299,364 Total current assets 7,508,263 7,118,233 Fixed Assets: Machinery and equipment 3,346,694 3,341,194 Leasehold improvements 819,954 810,914 Furniture and fixtures 426,234 416,425 4,592,882 4,568,533 Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,123,250 4,074,960 Net fixed assets 469,632 493,573 Operating lease right-to-use asset 146,247 189,999 Patents, net 290,309 286,559 Goodwill 8,824,210 8,824,210 Total other assets 9,260,766 9,300,768 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,238,661 $ 16,912,574 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving line of credit $ 500,000 $ 1,000,000 Current portion of capital lease obligation 38,886 41,113 Current maturities of long-term debt 285,901 276,928 Accounts payable 2,143,351 1,397,313 Contract liabilities 1,106,546 1,172,350 Accrued compensation and other 1,115,135 840,662 Operating lease liability 146,247 178,450 Total current liabilities 5,336,066 4,906,816 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion 18,384 27,369 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 1,746,764 1,899,052 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 11,549 Total liabilities 7,101,214 6,844,786 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 6,350,170 shares at September 30, 2024 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024 63,502 60,739 Additional paid-in capital 62,575,576 61,197,433 Accumulated deficit (52,501,631 ) (51,190,384 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,137,447 10,067,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,238,661 $ 16,912,574





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 4,197,053 $ 4,321,255 Cost of Goods Sold 3,079,723 2,857,644 Gross Profit 1,117,330 1,463,611 Research and Development Expenses 400,659 212,758 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 1,963,612 1,656,146 Total Operating Expenses 2,364,271 1,868,904 Operating Loss (1,246,941 ) (405,293 ) Interest Expense (64,306 ) (59,122 ) Net Loss $ (1,311,247 ) $ (464,415 ) Loss Per Share: Basic & Fully Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic & Fully Diluted 6,216,630 6,066,518





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED) Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 Number of

Shares Common

Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balance, July 1, 2024 6,073,939 $ 60,739 $ 61,197,433 $ (51,190,384 ) $ 10,067,788 Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering 265,868 2,659 1,201,883 1,204,542 Proceeds from exercise of stock option 10,363 104 26,896 27,000 Stock-based compensation – – 149,364 – 149,364 Net loss – – – (1,311,247 ) (1,311,247 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 6,350,170 $ 63,502 $ 62,575,576 $ (52,501,631 ) $ 10,137,447





Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 Number of

Shares Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balance, July 1, 2023 6,066,518 $ 60,665 $ 60,224,934 $ (48,239,007 ) $ 12,046,592 Stock-based compensation – – 108,746 108,746 Net loss – – – (464,415 ) (464,415 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 6,066,518 $ 60,665 $ 60,333,680 $ (48,703,422 ) $ 11,690,923





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months September 30, 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,311,247 ) $ (464,415 ) Stock based compensation 149,364 108,746 Depreciation and amortization 48,290 51,564 State Income Taxes - - Interest expense 64,306 59,122 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,049,287 ) $ (244,983 )