Energy Services Of America To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 16Th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference On November 21St


11/14/2024 4:31:51 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (Nasdaq: ESOA ), today announced its President, Doug Reynolds, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at The Statler in Dallas, TX. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30am CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: .

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] .

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA ), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

