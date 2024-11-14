LUX Tennis Joins The Oscar De La Renta Tennis Center At Puntacana Resort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUX specializes in the development of tennis clubs for luxury hotels and exclusive resorts worldwide.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puntacana Resort announced the addition of LUX Tennis services to enhance the offerings at the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center, aiming to elevate the experience to an exceptional level and provide a unique added value to the country as a luxury resort.

"We are pleased to announce that, in order to enrich the experience for tennis players of our Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center, we have partnered with LUX Tennis, a renowned international company specializing in the development of tennis clubs for luxury hotels and exclusive resorts," said Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses at Puntacana Resort.

Silfa explained that the LUX Tennis team will bring their extensive expertise, guiding the team and providing members and residents with an exceptional experience at the facilities, while fostering a passion for the sport.

He also mentioned that the comprehensive renovation process has already begun, starting with the remodeling and expansion of the gym within the tennis center, which will be equipped with the latest Technogym technology.

"We are currently constructing 2 new padel courts, which will be ready by December, to make the holiday season even more enjoyable. We are confident that these improvements, combined with the vision and dedication of our team, will continue to elevate our prestigious center, so we appreciate your unwavering support and eagerly anticipate this exciting new chapter of our tennis center," Silfa added.

ABOUT LUX TENNIS

Founded in 2017 and currently present in 43 properties worldwide, LUX Tennis specializes in providing personalized tennis management for its members at luxury resorts. Led by Joan Soler (Founder & CEO) and Tony Rajaobelina (Co-Founder & COO), LUX Tennis manages a roster of professional ATP/WTA tennis players, as well as padel and pickleball professionals, training private clients, VIPs, and celebrities both individually and in luxury resorts worldwide. Their deep knowledge, education, performance enhancement, and fun come together perfectly for tennis, padel, and pickleball enthusiasts around the globe, whether during their vacations at luxury destinations or at their private residences.

In addition to offering professional training and exclusive tennis and padel programs, LUX Tennis annually organizes around 30 "LT Star Events." These events feature tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Mary Pierce, Tommy Haas, and Garbiñe Muguruza at their partner resorts.

Moreover, LUX Tennis ambassadors, Martina Hingis, former World Number 1, and David Ferrer, former World Number 3, are an integral part of the team. They attend star events and contribute to the design of the resort programs, ensuring exceptional service quality.

About Puntacana Resort

Puntacana Resort is a low-density destination with over 50 years of history, committed to the development of luxury tourism in the Dominican Republic. Located just minutes from Punta Cana Airport, it boasts three miles of magnificent white-sand beaches, 45 world-class golf holes, and is home to the first PGA Tour in the Dominican Republic, making it a leading resort in the Caribbean.

The property includes 8 residential communities, a luxury spa, the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Reserve, the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center, and the Tortuga Bay, The Westin Puntacana, and Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village hotels.

