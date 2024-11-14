Sports Media Inc Launches OOH Sports Division, Elevating Fan Engagement Through Cutting-Edge Out-Of-Home Advertising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OOH Sports logo featuring a silhouette of a running in blue with dynamic speed lines, symbolizing and movement

- Dan Kost, CEO, OOHSportsSEVERANCE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - Sports Inc., the premier full-service provider of innovative sports marketing products and services, is excited to announce the launch of OOH Sports, a new division dedicated to revolutionizing fan engagement and brand presence through out-of-home (OOH) advertising in sports venues. Building on Sports Media Inc's extensive expertise and commitment to meeting the needs of both fans and sports venues, OOH Sports will deliver high-impact advertising solutions that integrate seamlessly with the fan experience.The OOH Sports division enhances Sports Media Inc's industry-leading portfolio, which includes stadium cup holders, concession-branded products, fan engagement tools, interactive kiosks, personalized direct mail, and more. These offerings allow venues and brands to create lasting connections with audiences, from high school sports events to military athletics and major league games. OOH Sports will extend these capabilities with powerful, venue-based advertising that captivates fans at pivotal moments.OOH Sports will feature:Multi-Venue Reach - Expanding branded presence across premier sports venues and arenas nationwide, giving advertisers maximum visibility at events that draw millions of fans.Fan-Centric Experiences - Creating unique fan experiences, from social cause marketing to interactive displays, designed to foster connections with audiences and amplify game-day excitement.Dynamic Messaging Flexibility - Real-time campaign adaptability, enabling brands to align messaging with live game action, venue events, and current fan interests.Data-Driven Insights - Sophisticated analytics tools that provide venues and advertisers with actionable metrics on campaign performance, allowing for improved targeting and optimized results.OOH Sports is part of Sports Media Inc.'s commitment to delivering creative, venue-centered solutions that engage fans and drive brand loyalty. Additional offerings like Sports Social Start, Direct Response TV, Social Cause Marketing, and Military Athletics allow advertisers to target diverse audiences across the sports spectrum, making Sports Media Inc. a one-stop partner for sports marketing innovation.About Sports Media Inc: Sports Media Inc. is a leader in sports marketing products and services, bringing fresh ideas and customized solutions that meet the unique needs of both fans and sports venues. With an extensive portfolio that includes fan engagement tools, interactive kiosks, social cause marketing, and now out-of-home advertising through OOH Sports, Sports Media Inc. connects brands with sports fans in powerful new ways. Visit OOHSports

Dan Kost

Sports Media Inc

+1 970-436-0580

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.