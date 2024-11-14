Edamam Partners With Instacart To Bring Grocery Shopping To Its Meal Planner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Use over 2 million recipes from Edamam's Recipe Search API to build personalized meal plans. Plans can be defined by daily calorie goals, nutrient limits or diet preferences.

Edamam's Meal Planner API allows you to create fully customizeable meal plans for up to 14 days.

Edamam is the leading provider of nutrition data solutions via APIs and licensed datasets.

Edamam announced an integration with Instacart to enable seamless grocery shopping experience as a feature of its personalized meal planning solution.

- Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edamam , an industry leader in food and nutrition data solutions for business in the health, wellness, and food sectors, announced today an integration with Instacart , the premier provider of grocery ordering and delivery. Edamam is leveraging Instacart's shopping cart functionality within its own Meal Planner API . Going forward, clients and developers will be able to build personalized meal planning experiences with the ability to offer grocery shopping as a feature of the meal plans.

People who use meal plans demand the ability to seamlessly order and get delivered the groceries prescribed by the meal plan. This end-to-end experience is key, as it removes a friction point and allows people to better adhere to prescribed meal plans and achieve their health and wellness goals.

“Grocery shopping is a natural extension of a meal planning solution and among the most requested features by clients,” explained Victor Penev, the Edamam's Founder and CEO.

Enterprise Core subscribers to Edamam's Meal Planner API can immediately start using the shopping cart feature. The shopping list access point within the Meal Planner API returns a response containing a link to a shopping cart on Instacart.

Edamam's clients can now build for their customers, employees, or patients a solution that generates a personalized meal plan using Edamam and grocery delivery at home from Instacart.

“Helping people eat better is our mission. Personalized meal planning with integrated grocery shopping is one of the ways we work towards that mission,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam plans to improve on it meal planning solution next by adding snacks and simple foods alongside recipes, allowing for multi-meal planning beyond the key breakfast, lunch, and dinner eating occasions.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer their clients' perennial question:“What should I eat?”

Edamam's partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit or edamam.



Victor Penev

Edamam

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.