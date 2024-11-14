Balfour Capital Group Appoints Rohail A. Khan As Director Of Business Development, Saudi Arabia And MENA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohail A. Khan as Director of Business Development for Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. This strategic addition to the leadership team aligns with Balfour Capital Group's commitment to expanding its presence and influence in the dynamic markets of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.



Under the leadership of Balfour Capital Group's Chief Officer, Steve Alain Lawrence, and his global team, the firm has cultivated a strong belief that its people are its greatest assets. This guiding principle has fostered a culture that values talent, experience, and dedication. Mr. Khan's addition to the team aligns seamlessly with this ethos, as he brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insight into the financial landscape of the region.



With over 25 years of extensive experience in Corporate and Investment Banking, Project Finance, Private Equity, and Islamic Finance, Mr. Khan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. His impressive career includes leadership roles across the United States, United Kingdom, Africa, and the Middle East, where he has been instrumental in advancing financial ecosystems and supporting large-scale corporate financial initiatives. His deep understanding of the Saudi market and the broader MENA financial landscape is expected to drive Balfour Capital Group's growth strategy in the region.



Mr. Khan also serves as Head of Financial Advisory at Westchester Capital LLC, leading debt and equity arrangements, IPO readiness, and growth advisory for high-net-worth clients and corporate institutions. His prior roles include Vice President at Gulf International Bank and CEO of Dijlah Furat Islamic Bank, where he successfully expanded operations across multiple countries and pioneered SME financing initiatives.



In addition, Mr. Khan served as Director of Finance at Rajhi Heavy Industries, overseeing the financial management of a $4 billion mega-project in Jeddah, and as CFO of Al-Khodari Group, where he directed the company's IPO, positioning it for market entry and future growth. His earlier career accomplishments at institutions such as ABN Amro / Saudi Hollandi Bank and Citibank / Saudi Cairo Bank are marked by the launch of structured finance solutions, consumer finance products, and pioneering work in Islamic finance for oil and gas project syndication.



Commenting on Mr. Khan's appointment, Steve Alain Lawrence stated,“We are thrilled to welcome Rohail to Balfour Capital Group. His unparalleled expertise in the Saudi and MENA markets, coupled with his dedication to innovation in finance, aligns perfectly with our vision of growth and delivering value to clients. Rohail's appointment will be instrumental in enhancing our business reach and offering tailored financial solutions in the region.”



Mr. Khan's proven track record of managing large-scale financial projects, leading complex financing initiatives, and innovating in Islamic and structured finance aligns with Balfour Capital Group's vision of providing tailored, high-impact financial solutions. His knowledge of regional financial dynamics and his ability to lead with agility and foresight will be pivotal in advancing Balfour Capital Group's strategic goals in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

