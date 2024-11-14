Skillable Recognized By Training Industry As A 2024 Top IT And Technical Training Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skillable has been selected as a 2024 Training Top Training Company: IT and Technical Training recognizing its innovation and growth.

- Jessica Schue, Research Analyst at Training Industry,

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in hands-on experiences that build and validate skills has been selected as a 2024 Training Industry Top Training Company: IT and Technical Training. This is the 5th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list, which celebrates innovative and advanced training that builds IT and technical skills.

The 2024 Top 20 Companies: IT and Technical Training are assessed based on advances in their product features and capabilities, impact within the training sector, customer successes and satisfaction and overall business growth.

“This year's selections for our Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List represent an innovative group of providers in the IT training sector,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.“These organizations provide innovative techniques and practices in developing high-quality content for all types of IT, security, data professionals and more. They utilize advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs for a wide variety of topics and skill-based learning to quickly adapt to the ever-changing IT market,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

Skillable recently launched new product features designed to simplify the process of building virtual labs and create better experiences for users. These include a new Visual Instructions Editor that allows people to write lab instructions with no prior Markdown language knowledge, a Template Gallery that's designed to help users quickly build labs with existing templates and geolocation features that load labs faster for international users.

