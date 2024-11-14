HAI Group Goes Live On Oneshield Enterprise Platform 7, Launching General Liability And Excess Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield , a leading provider of core software solutions to the insurance industry, proudly announces that HAI Group , a valued client and insurance carrier specializing in the public and affordable markets, has successfully launched OneShield Enterprise to support its General Liability (GL) and Excess products.

This milestone highlights HAI Group's commitment to digital transformation by leveraging the advanced capabilities of OneShield Enterprise Platform 7 to respond quickly to market demands, expand its technology ecosystem, and deliver an exceptional policyholder experience.

"Choosing OneShield for this legacy system transformation was a strategic decision rooted in its industry expertise, robust, scalable technology, and delivery focus," said Troy LePage, HAI Group's COO, Executive Vice President, and Assistant Treasurer. "This transition from an aging core system to OneShield's platform - driven by the dedication and determination of HAI Group's internal teams and our OneShield partners - improves operational efficiency and supports the continued delivery of exceptional customer service."

HAI Group's deployment of OneShield Enterprise's Platform 7 aims to streamline operations and improve flexibility and efficiency within its product offerings.

"We are thrilled to support HAI Group in their legacy transformation journey," said Rakesh Parikh, OneShield's Head of Global Delivery, SVP. "By going live with GL and Excess products on our latest platform, HAI Group is paving the way for next-generation insurance operations. The collaborative effort between our teams has culminated in a robust solution that enables HAI Group to deliver exceptional value and service to their clients."

OneShield's solutions are designed to support the unique needs of insurers and MGAs of all sizes, managing policy, billing, claims, and more - all on a single platform. OneShield Enterprise's Platform 7 further enhances this value, delivering a modernized infrastructure with advanced scalability, integration capabilities, and security.

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley, VP of Marketing

OneShield

T: 774.348.1000 | E:

[email protected]

About OneShield

Celebrating 25 years of excellence in empowering the insurance industry, OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

For more information, visit



About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For 30+ years, we've delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and move housing strategies forward. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group is recognized as a Top Workplace by Hearst Connecticut Media Group (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023). All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of Housing Authority Risk Retention Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Certain property and casualty coverage may be provided by a risk retention group or a surplus lines insurer or by a third party. Risk-retention groups and surplus lines insurers do not participate in state guaranty funds and their insureds are not protected by such funds.

For a complete list of HAI Group® companies and to learn more about HAI Group®, visit .

