Attention Panama! New Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From November 15, diesel and 91 octane will increase their price.

The diesel goes up to B/. 0.80 per liter ($3.01 per gallon), while 91 octane gasoline goes up to B/. 0.84 per liter ($3.21 per gallon). 95 octane gasoline remains unchanged.

However, according to what was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, the cost of the 95 octane and 91 octane formula remains the same, however, there is a slight variation in low-sulfur diesel.

The gasoline and diesel prices that will be in effect in Panama for the next few days are as follows:





95 octane gasoline remains at 0.88 cents per liter.

91 octane gasoline remains at 0.84 cents per liter. Low sulfur diesel increases by one cent, remaining at 0.80 cents per liter.

These prices will be valid until

5:59 a.m.

on

Friday, November 29.