TOPS Partners With Horn OK Please, Joins The 13Th Edition Of India's Happiest Food Festival

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

GD Foods MFG (I) Pvt. Ltd., the Indian food products company behind TOPS, one of India's leading FMCG brands, is proud to announce its partnership with the highly anticipated Horn Ok Please Festival as 'Presenting Partner'. Set to take place on the 16th and 17th of November 2024 at the JLN in Delhi, this is the 13th edition of the Festival and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of food, music, culture, and youthful with an artist lineup featuring Punjabi superstars, rappers, and icons, keeping the energy sky-high all weekend!





As the Presenting Partner for Horn Ok Please, TOPS will play a key role in bringing together the eclectic lineup of artists, delectable food experiences, and vibrant festivities that resonate with the spirit of today's youth. The brand, known for its wide range of consumer products that blend excellence in taste and quality with trendsetting appeal, sees this collaboration as a natural fit in connecting with a dynamic, culture-driven audience and has been associated with the Horn Ok Please Festival since 2019.





“We are thrilled to partner with Horn Ok Please as the Presenting Partner,” said Dr. Nitin Seth, Vice Chairman, G.D. Foods. “Our brand has always embraced the enthusiasm and creativity of young people, and this Festival embodies that same spirit of innovation, self-expression, and cultural celebration. This association offers an exciting opportunity for us to engage with the vibrant youth of today, supporting an event that reflects their versatile talents and passions, and their love for music and food. We are committed to delivering a brand experience that resonates with the ever-evolving tastes of our consumers, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering India Ka Top Taste to our consumers.”





As part of the collaboration, TOPS will also introduce a series of exciting activations and engagements at the event including a specially curated menu of delectable dishes prepared with TOPS products, further enhancing the Festival's immersive vibe and offering fans a chance to engage with the brand in new and innovative ways.





About TOPS

TOPS is a leading food brand that has been serving Indians since 1984. With a diverse portfolio of products including TOPS Tomato Ketchup, Jams, Cornflakes, Spice Sprinklers, Noodles and Instant Noodles, Culinary Sauces and Pickles, Cake Mixes and many more, the brand has been serving the culinary needs of Indian consumers from breakfast to dinner and beyond for decades. TOPS is a brand with a strong domestic footprint and also boasts an international presence in over 25 countries across the world. Not merely limited to traditional retail, the brand enjoys a prominent national presence in all trade verticals - General Trade, Modern Trade, Institutions, HoReCa & e-Commerce. Cementing its status as a global brand, TOPS is present in stores, supermarkets, restaurant chains and cash & carry stores across the globe.





TOPS is a preferred consumer brand with a legacy of excellence and consumer trust that goes back nearly 40 years. Both the brand and its Vice Chairman, Dr. Nitin Seth have been awarded and recognised on various prestigious platforms including the Economic Times "Best Brands" award, Reader's Digest's "Most Trusted Brands" award, "Budding Entrepreneur of the year" award by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and "World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018-19" award by URS Media, to name but a few.