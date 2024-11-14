Techmediabreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Announces Public Offering To Support Immunotherapy Development

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI)

has announced plans to sell shares of its common stock and/or pre-funded warrants in a with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. as the exclusive placement agent. Calidi has priced the offering of 4,437,869 shares at $1.69 per share, aiming to raise approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds. Calidi intends to allocate the net proceeds toward working capital, general corporate purposes, and the advancement of pre-clinical and clinical trials for its targeted immunotherapy programs. The securities (excluding the warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered under an effective shelf registration statement, and the offering, subject to customary conditions, is expected to close around Nov. 15, 2024. Investors can access detailed information through the prospectus supplement and accompanying documents available on the SEC's website or by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann.

To view the full press releases, visit



and



About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLDI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN