Techmediabreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Activates Nationwide Data Centers For Truth+ Streaming

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) & Group (NASDAQ: DJT)

operates the social media Truth Social. The company has recently completed its nationwide of data centers, which are crucial for its content delivery network. This development enhances Trump Media's ability to efficiently deliver streaming content across the country.

Despite this operational milestone, Trump Media faces challenges. The company has a negative

price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratio of -15.02 , indicating ongoing losses. This suggests that the company is not currently profitable, which can be a concern for investors looking for immediate returns.

The company's

price-to-sales ratio

is extremely high at

1,757.39 , meaning the stock price is much higher than its sales revenue. This could imply that the market has high expectations for future growth, but it also highlights the current disconnect between sales and stock valuation.

Additionally, the

enterprise value to sales ratio

is

1,650.62 , reflecting a similar trend of high valuation compared to sales. The

enterprise value to operating cash flow ratio

is

-99.20 , further emphasizing the financial difficulties the company is facing in generating cash from its operations.

On a more positive note, Trump Media has a low

debt-to-equity ratio

of

0.012 , indicating minimal reliance on debt. This suggests that the company is not heavily burdened by debt obligations. Moreover, the

current ratio

is very high at

47.49 , showing strong liquidity and the ability to cover short-term liabilities, which is a reassuring sign for stakeholders.

To view the full press release, visit



About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN