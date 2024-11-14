Top Grass Club (TGRASS), A Cannabis-Inspired Digital Asset Platform, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Top Grass Club (TGRASS) for all BitMart users on November 11, 2024. The TGRASS/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC).







What is Top Grass Club (TGRASS)?

Top Grass Club (TGRASS) is an innovative RWA (Real World Asset) project on the Ethereum blockchain that combines digital ownership, cannabis cultivation, and Web3 gaming. By purchasing NFTs linked to real cannabis plants in Thailand, TGRASS users gain ownership rights over these plants and have the potential to earn returns as their plants grow. This project extends beyond simple ownership, offering VIP NFT holders access to exclusive cannabis-themed events around the world, creating a vibrant community of cannabis enthusiasts.

Additionally, the platform integrates a Web3 play-to-earn game, allowing participants to earn rewards and cannabis products through virtual gameplay, blending the real-world cannabis industry with engaging, gamified digital experiences.

Why Top Grass Club (TGRASS)?

Top Grass Club stands out as a unique fusion of cannabis culture and blockchain technology, allowing users to invest in real cannabis assets while engaging in a dynamic digital ecosystem. Through tokenized plant ownership, TGRASS offers a transparent and legal way to gain exposure to the cannabis industry, democratizing access to this growing market.

The platform's play-to-earn game and exclusive global events not only enhance user engagement but also foster a strong, connected community. As the first cannabis-related blockchain project with real-world asset backing, Top Grass Club is poised to lead in the cannabis-crypto space, creating both tangible and digital value for its members.

About Top Grass Club (TGRASS)

Token Name: Top Grass Club

Token Symbol: TGRASS

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 800,000,000 TGRASS

To learn more about Top Grass Club (TGRASS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

