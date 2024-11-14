Celebrating A New Partnership And Cummins' Commitment To Reforestation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

Cummins Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation , which will support the planting of 315,000 seedlings in the Mississippi River Valley Region and other local community planting opportunities in Cummins locations across North America.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. This partnership will help biologically sequester more than 200,000 metric tons of CO2 over 40 years and provide more than 100M gallons of volumetric water benefits yearly.

Reforestation provides numerous benefits to local communities including habitat creation, water quality and quantity improvements, climate change mitigation, air quality improvements, stormwater management, and erosion control.

To celebrate this work, Cummins employees recently volunteered with a local planting partner to plant 30 trees at Island Lake County Park in Shoreview, Minnesota (U.S.).

Making people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world requires a healthier planet, vibrant communities and engaged citizens. Cummins will continue to advance our efforts to address climate change, use natural resources sustainably and ensure communities are better because we are there.

Arbor Day Foundation:

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins, a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.