NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKER's BLACK WEALTH TOUR HOSTS COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY IN ATLANTA

Free Workshops, Youth Activities & One-On-One Sessions for Counseling, Homebuyer Guidance, & Advice to Help Black Families Build Intergenerational Wealth

10 AM TO 3 PM

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:



Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB National President

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Sr. Pastor, New Birth Church

Bishop Worsham, NAREB National Director Faith-based & Community Partnerships

Jazzmin Cobble, Mayor of Stonecrest, GA

Cynthia Crawford – President Metro South Atlanta Realtists (Local Board)

Archie Emerson – President of Empire Board of Realtists (Local Board) Wiley S. Adams, President, National Bar Association

WHAT:



The time for action on Black Wealth is now! A collaboration including NAREB, Church Of God In Christ, Inc.,

African American Mayors Association, National Bar Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are presenting the Building Black Wealth Tour. The HUD-approved NID Housing Counseling Agency

provides housing counseling services and free credit reports at the events.

Due to higher interest rates, inventory shortage, and inflation, mortgage applications in Black communities are down 20%.

There are approximately 2 million mortgage-ready Black Americans in the U.S., meaning they can qualify for mortgages, but have not tried. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour aims to reach them in their communities and encourage them to become homeowners. Our Atlanta Building Black Wealth event will be fun-filled and educational.

In more than 100 cities, NAREB has organized classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling with lawyers, agents/brokers, and lenders. Experts will advise families on homebuying, investing, careers in real estate, and what to do with Big Mama's House.

Why? The Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as all 48 million Blacks living in the U.S.

At the Atlanta event, residents can have 1on1s with Realtists, attorneys, NID Housing Counselors, and lenders to help them build wealth.

Other sessions will include:



State of Housing in Black America Presentation

Black Men Buy Houses

ABCs of Homebuying / Show Me the Money! Downpayment Assistance and Resources

Investing 101 The Value of a Realtist as Your Real Estate Professional

WHERE:



New Birth Missionary Baptist Church 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

WHEN:





Saturday, November 16, 2024 10 am to 3 pm

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby,

[email protected]

202-625-4328

