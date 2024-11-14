First Student And Galesburg CUSD #205 Deploy 23 New Electric School Buses

GALESBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 1,100 Galesburg CUSD #205 students are now riding new electric buses (ESBs) to and from school. Today, First Student and the district celebrated

the successful deployment of 23 ESBs, delivering an innovative, sustainable and cleaner solution to better serve students and the community.

"Electric school buses are a bold and innovative solution for creating a better bus ride to and from school, and First Student is proud to be leading the way for a greener transportation system for Galesburg CUSD #205," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews.

"Every ESB that is deployed has an immediate impact on reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and creating a healthier environment for students and communities. We appreciate the district's support and partnership in adopting a forward-thinking approach to transportation that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency and safety."

The electric school buses are a first for Galesburg CUSD #205. ESBs provide a cleaner, quieter and safer ride for students and bus drivers.

"The deployment of our first electric school buses represents a significant step forward in promoting sustainability and adopting clean energy solutions for the benefit of both current and future generations," said Galesburg CUSD #205 Superintendent John Asplund. "Electric school buses offer numerous benefits and set a positive example for our community. As we embrace this cutting-edge technology, we are proud to prioritize the well-being of our students while also making a positive impact on the world around us."

The zero emission electric school buses will replace 23 diesel buses in the Galesburg CUSD #205 fleet. Funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program covered the cost of the ESBs and charging stations. Ameren Illinois assisted with the installation.

"Thanks to the President Biden's Investing in America Agenda and EPA's Clean School Bus program, Galesburg CUSD #205 is providing a healthier environment for its students, bus drivers, and school staff," said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. "Being able to expand their electric school bus fleet is a major win for the Galesburg community and will mean reduced air pollution in and around schools."

"We applaud First Student and Galesburg school district leaders for their decision to electrify their school bus fleet and deliver the health, safety, and environmental benefits to their students and the broader community," said Andy Parker, Director of Clean Energy Transition, Strategy and Policy for Ameren Illinois. "With the passage of Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, it will be critical for Ameren Illinois to modernize the electric grid to prepare for the increased customer demand, including electric vehicles. It is rewarding to play a role in working with local partners to make these innovations happen."

Galesburg CUSD #205 is using First Charge, First Student's innovative above-ground charging solution, to support its ESBs. First Charge eliminates the need for trenching, significantly reducing construction time and costs by up to 50%. Its flexible, expansion-ready design allows districts to scale electric fleets more efficiently, adapting easily as fleet sizes grow.

First Student currently operates nearly 400 electric school buses throughout North America and recently marked 4 million miles of service with ESBs, expanding its industry-leading position.

The company has committed to transitioning 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric by 2035 to improve the health and well-being of even more students and communities.

