Cortechs.Ai Highlights Groundbreaking Neuroquant® ARIA Technology In Anticipation Of Growing Market Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As the global leader in advanced MRI post-processing solutions, Cortechs is proud to highlight the unmatched capabilities of NeuroQuant® ARIA, the first FDA-cleared tool to offer processing for both Gradient-Recalled Echo (GRE) and Susceptibility-Weighted Imaging (SWI) sequences. With over 60 days since the 510(k) clearance, NeuroQuant ARIA has already been adopted by major institutions, further solidifying its position as the go-to for identifying and quantifying cerebral microhemorrhages and superficial siderosis.

"With an estimated 1.5 million US patients with early Alzheimer's disease now candidates for disease modifying therapy, the need for accurate and efficient ARIA surveillance MRI interpretation becomes paramount.

I am excited about how NeuroQuant® ARIA raises the bar in patient care through its enhanced deep learning based technology which allows precise automated detection, segmentation, radiographic grading, and longitudinal follow-up of blood products and edema on MRI.

This extremely valuable tool enhances ARIA surveillance accuracy and efficiency while reducing reader subjectivity," says Suzie Bash, MD.

Cortechs is the only organization capable of processing both GRE and SWI sequences-setting a new standard for comprehensive and reliable imaging solutions. This capability is essential in today's diagnostic landscape, where radiologists demand faster, more precise imaging tools to ensure accurate assessments and improved patient outcomes.

"Accurate detection of intracranial blood products is critical in the dementia imaging landscape, so our ability to seamlessly process both GRE and SWI provides an impactful AI-assist tool to enhance patient care," said Nate White, CTO of Cortechs. "NeuroQuant ARIA remains unmatched in the market, offering radiologists the most advanced, streamlined, and accurate analysis available."

As more institutions embrace the power of NeuroQuant ARIA, the technology continues to reshape the neuroimaging field by delivering the precision, speed, and reliability that radiologists need to enhance patient care. With a commitment to innovation, Cortechs is positioned to remain at the forefront of imaging advancements, ensuring that physicians are equipped with the best tools possible for detecting and managing neurovascular conditions.

For more information on NeuroQuant® ARIA and how it's revolutionizing neuroimaging, visit .

About

Cortechs

Cortechs is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases, and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in helping the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit

for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Cortechs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED