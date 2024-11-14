Shale Crescent USA Named Finalist For Platts Global Energy Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shale Crescent USA is a non-profit centered on the goal of educating manufacturers on the many advantages of building along the Ohio River Valley, including low natural prices and access to water and half the population of the United States and Canada.

Shale Crescent USA is a 2024 Platts Global Awards Finalist for the Energy Transition Award - Downstream.

- Nathan Lord, Shale Crescent USA PresidentMARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shale Crescent USA has been selected as one of 11 finalists for the“Energy Transition Award – Downstream” Platts Global Energy Awards . The“Energy Transition Award – Downstream” category recognizes companies in areas of refining, petrochemicals, LPG, fuels marketing, and retail services and evaluates their industry-wide impact since January 2023, in addition to a three-year track record. Finalists must demonstrate how they adapt to the essential need to reduce emissions while still creating opportunities for business success and growth.The Platts Global Energy Awards, hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, is a premier recognition event in the energy industry. Finalists for all 18 award categories were selected from 33 countries with nearly 56% coming from outside the United States. Winners for each category and the Energy Company of the Year will be revealed during the 26th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards event on December 12, 2024, in downtown Manhattan."The Platts Global Energy Awards has a long history of honoring industry pioneers whose vision and dedication power the progress and innovation of tomorrow,” said Allison Sacco, Awards Executive Producer at S&P Global Commodity Insights.“We are delighted to celebrate those who illuminate the path to a more sustainable future and look forward to convening this remarkable group of participants in New York this December."Shale Crescent USA was founded in 2017 by a group of community and business leaders. The non-profit economic development, research and marketing organization is based in Marietta, Ohio and promotes the Shale Crescent region of the USA, encompassing Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.According to Nathan Lord, Shale Crescent USA President,“Shale Crescent USA works closely with economic development organizations in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to create a regional team whose goal is to bring high wage jobs back to the region. We are honored to have our work recognized by Platts.” Lord added,“This recognition highlights Shale Crescent USA's contributions to the energy sector, particularly in the important realm of energy transition in support of new investments in manufacturing.Additional information about the event, including a full list of finalists and details on nomination categories, can be found on the Platts Global Energy Awards website: .About S&P Global Commodity Insights:S&P Global Commodity Insights provides a comprehensive view of global energy and commodity markets, empowering customers to make informed decisions and create long-term sustainable value. The organization connects thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators to foster progress in the energy sector. Their offerings include benchmark price assessments, analytics, and a range of services that support the navigation of commodity markets, including oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, and energy transition.

