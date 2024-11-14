Inventhelp Inventor Develops Personal Safety Mirror For Vehicles (LBT-8499)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to see behind you when loading groceries or securing a child in the back seat of a car," said an inventor, from Hermitage,

Tenn., "so I invented THE LOOKOUT. My design would provide added protection against criminal when you are in a vulnerable position."

The patent-pending invention provides a personal safety mirror for vehicles. In doing so, it allows the user to keep an eye behind them when placing a child in a car seat or loading groceries. As a result, it would help keep users aware of any potential assailant near their vehicle. It also allows the user to signal for help if needed, and it increases safety and security. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women, parents with young children, the elderly, or other vulnerable individuals.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-8499, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

