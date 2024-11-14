Dupont And Habitat For Humanity International Continue Global Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Habitat for Humanity International and DuPont today announced they are renewing their annual global partnership. As part of the collaboration, DuPont will donate products to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates as well as provide cash donations that support employee volunteer builds around the world.

In 2023, DuPont committed

$400,000 to support local Habitat for Humanity affiliates near DuPont offices and plants, benefiting communities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Singapore, and South Korea. In

addition, DuPont donated more than $600,000 worth of building products to 35 local Habitat affiliates in the US and Canada, serving 195 families. This year, DuPont committed to an additional $200,000 in cash and $600,000 in donated product to complete 19 projects across the U.S. Most recently, the company helped sponsor the 38th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project

in St. Paul, Minnesota in early October.

"At DuPont, we believe that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Tim Lacey,

Global Vice President and General Manager – DuPont Shelter Solutions. "Our renewed partnership with Habitat for Humanity International reflects our commitment to not only provide high-quality building materials but also to empower communities through our employee volunteer efforts. Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the lives of families across the globe."

Since partnering with Habitat in 2019, DuPont products, including StyrofoamTM

Brand Insulation and Great Stuff TM

Insulated Foam Sealant, have become work site staples at Habitat builds. DuPont's support of Habitat for Humanity has helped families build energy-efficient homes with insulation, air sealing, and weather barrier products that help lower monthly utility bills and provide a healthier and more affordable place to live.

"Living in a safe, dry, and comfortable home can not only help improve health outcomes, but also has the potential to alleviate housing costs, making homes more affordable for generations to come," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "By partnering with DuPont, we are able to ensure more families have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission."

In its five years of partnership with Habitat, DuPont has donated $2.5 million in cash and more than $5.5 million in donated product. In addition, more than 1,800 DuPont employees have volunteered on Habitat builds. The company has also supported other Habitat initiatives including its Home Builders Blitz, Neighborhood Revitalization, and the Homes, Communities, Hope +You COVID recovery campaign.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat .

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions

DuPont Performance Building Solutions is a global innovation leader in the building and construction industry, providing products and materials for all six sides of the building envelope. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as StyrofoamTM

Brand, Tyvek®, and Great StuffTM, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at

. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at

href="" rel="nofollow" dupon .

DuPontTM, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM

or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED