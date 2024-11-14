Lincoln Educational Services To Meet Analysts And Institutional Investors At The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (the“Company”), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and CEO, will be participating at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference, being held in Dallas, TX on November 21 and 22, 2024. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the host's main website at .

Mr. Shaw will review the recent third quarter performance, with revenue growing 15%, student starts increasing 21.1% and adjusted EBITDA increasing 67% compared to the year-ago third quarter. Mr. Shaw will also provide an overview of the Company, its growth drivers, new campus updates and how it is uniquely positioned to execute its long term business strategy to increase shareholder valuation.

“Our third quarter results, highlighted by strong revenue and student start growth, demonstrate that we are executing our key growth initiatives, including new campus development and program replication openings at existing campuses,” commented Mr. Shaw.“This success, coupled with the nation's growing interest in skilled trades training as an alternative to the traditional four-year college education, is generating excitement and enthusiasm among institutional investors. I look forward to sharing our results and how we plan to maintain our growth trajectory for the foreseeable future.”

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences and associated brand names. For more information, please go to .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln's business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,” and“continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company's operating results. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's current belief that it is taking appropriate steps regarding the pandemic and that student growth will continue. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.