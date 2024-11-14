عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UNITED STATES COAST GUARD PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12: What Floats Your Boat? Learn About Buoyancy & Density


11/14/2024 12:31:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

media ADVISORY FOR LA PORTE, TX, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2024
 San Jacinto Maritime Training Center Campus
 3700 Old Hwy 146, La Porte, TX 77571
9 AM TO 12:30 PM EST

EXECUTED BY STEM GLOBAL ACTION

LA PORTE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events
offer a unique
in-person, community-based
learning experience
for
students
and
parents to explore
STEM together. Students engage in captivating, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event promises an engaging morning filled with hands-on STEM activities, providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and test their
boats!

Participants can expect:

  • Teamwork and problem-solving challenges: Fun learning about the principles of buoyancy and density
  • Hands-on STEM Activities : Participants will engage in fun, interactive challenges that highlight the real-world applications of STEM disciplines, such as building mini-robots, learning about oceanography, or exploring technology used by the Coast Guard.
  • U.S. Coast Guard Demonstrations : Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see Coast Guard equipment up close, meet Coast Guard personnel, and learn about careers in maritime safety, environmental protection, and technology.
  • Workshops and Presentations : Local STEM professionals and educators will offer engaging workshops covering topics like coding, environmental science, and engineering design.
  • Career Exploration : Students will have the chance to speak with industry professionals and explore potential career paths in STEM fields.

Registration is required to ensure a spot at this exciting event. Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to register by scanning the QR code or visiting: stemnola.

SGA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs in grades K-12 through STEM-based activities. Our mission aligns with the vision of the United States Coast Guard to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among the youth.

This event is open to students in grades K-12, educators, and families is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the power of STEM. There will also be opportunities to learn about scholarships, internships, and other STEM-related programs designed to support students in their academic and professional journeys.

WHO:

  • The United States Coast Guard

  • STEM Global Action

WHERE:

  • San Jacinto Maritime Training Center Campus
  • 3700 Old Hwy 146, La Porte, TX 77571

WHEN:

  • Saturday, November 16, 2024

Media Contact:
 Jim
Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

SOURCE SGA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108887285


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search