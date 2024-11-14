UNITED STATES COAST GUARD PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12: What Floats Your Boat? Learn About Buoyancy & Density

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
media ADVISORY FOR LA PORTE, TX, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2024
San Jacinto Maritime Training Center Campus
3700 Old Hwy 146, La Porte, TX 77571
9 AM TO 12:30 PM EST
EXECUTED BY STEM GLOBAL ACTION
LA PORTE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events
offer a unique
in-person, community-based
learning experience
for
students
and
parents to explore
STEM together. Students engage in captivating, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event promises an engaging morning filled with hands-on STEM activities, providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and test their
boats!
Participants can expect:
Teamwork and problem-solving challenges: Fun learning about the principles of buoyancy and density
Hands-on STEM Activities : Participants will engage in fun, interactive challenges that highlight the real-world applications of STEM disciplines, such as building mini-robots, learning about oceanography, or exploring technology used by the Coast Guard.
U.S. Coast Guard Demonstrations : Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see Coast Guard equipment up close, meet Coast Guard personnel, and learn about careers in maritime safety, environmental protection, and technology.
Workshops and Presentations : Local STEM professionals and educators will offer engaging workshops covering topics like coding, environmental science, and engineering design.
Career Exploration : Students will have the chance to speak with industry professionals and explore potential career paths in STEM fields.
Registration is required to ensure a spot at this exciting event. Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to register by scanning the QR code or visiting: stemnola.
SGA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs in grades K-12 through STEM-based activities. Our mission aligns with the vision of the United States Coast Guard to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among the youth.
This event is open to students in grades K-12, educators, and families is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the power of STEM. There will also be opportunities to learn about scholarships, internships, and other STEM-related programs designed to support students in their academic and professional journeys.
WHO:
The United States Coast Guard
STEM Global Action
WHERE:
San Jacinto Maritime Training Center Campus
3700 Old Hwy 146, La Porte, TX 77571
WHEN:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Media Contact:
Jim
Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]
SOURCE SGA
