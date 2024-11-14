Ironclad Launches Jurist: An AI-Powered Assistant That Shows Its Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The conversational AI assistant utilizes purpose-built multi-agent that works together to automate work, giving legal professionals a singular place to work with all the right tools and information in one seamless experience

Ironclad , the leading digital contracting for modern businesses, today announced the public launch of a new conversational AI legal assistant, Ironclad Juris t . Jurist allows legal professionals to draft, edit, review, summarize, translate, and answer questions related to modern contracting. Jurist is the only AI-powered assistant purpose-built for lawyers that lets users create and iterate on any legal document with past company precedent, benchmarks, and real-time changes in the legal space-all in an online, fully editable .docx workspace.

Jurist, built on Ironclad's open-source visual programming platform Rivet , offers users unprecedented transparency into AI decision-making within a contract by displaying agent actions and reasoning, complete with citations in its online research mode. Leveraging industry-leading prompt routing, specialized legal prompt engineering, and a sophisticated retrieval automation generation (RAG) approach that harnesses multiple top-tier LLMs, Jurist is transforming the landscape of AI-assisted legal work.

"Jurist has already eliminated hours of manual review from our document review process. Its intuitive interface lets us easily define our own parameters, transforming tasks like NDA reviews into a streamlined workflow," said Katelyn Canning, Director and Head of Legal at Ocrolus. "What truly sets it apart is its ability to select the most appropriate AI model for each task behind the scenes, delivering useful results without requiring us to craft intricate prompts. This combination of power and simplicity has made it an indispensable tool for our legal team."

After a rigorous five-month beta, which included in-house legal teams at companies like Ocrolus and Signifyd, and leading law firms including Gunderson Dettmer, Jurist is now generally available. With Ironclad Jurist, users can:



Perform legal work in one central place: Jurist provides a new surface for lawyers to work with, iterate, draft, edit, research, and ask questions, all within a single environment. Users can directly edit AI outputs-and write prompts for specific sections of documents to fine-tune contract language-in a native .docx editor.

Personalize AI outputs with past documents : Jurist produces personalized drafts, reviews, and edits based on the context users provide, including templates and executed agreements.

Access the latest legal knowledge from verified online sources : Users can stay current with the ever-evolving legal landscape from the most reputable online legal research sources.

Verify actions taken by your team of agents : Jurist explains its decisions in real time and cites sources when answering prompts, empowering users to use what they create with confidence. Work in a responsible, privacy-forward environment : Jurist does not allow companies like OpenAI or Google to retain or train on customer data. Ironclad provides customers with complete enterprise-grade security and holds numerous certifications, including several ISOs. Ironclad is also compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and the SOC 2 Type II Security Trust Criteria. To learn more about Ironclad's security certifications, click here .

"Legal is the perfect application for LLMs, because LLMs are exceptionally good at working with unstructured data – which is the lion's share of the types of documents lawyers work with," said Ironclad Chief Product Officer Michel Feaster. "We built Jurist to help bridge this gap, and wanted to create something that was congruent with the ways that lawyers are already working. Lawyers need to be able to edit in real-time in one place, or be able to ask questions about specific parts of a contract, or compare and edit groups of documents at the same time. And because Ironclad has been building technology for lawyers and optimizing contracts for 10 years, our AI agents are fine tuned to be best in class at legal editing."

"Using Jurist has helped give us a singular workplace to drastically speed up many kinds of legal work," said Zuhair Saadat, Contracts Manager at Signifyd. "For example, performing an MNDA review or drafting custom clauses for an order form typically takes an hour to a day. Using Jurist, we could do this in minutes-in some cases seconds-depending on complexity. If I need to edit the output, translate it, or ask a question about it, I can do that right in the product without leaving. It reduces time spent on these kinds of tasks, saves money on attorney fees, and gives me a leg up. Whatever I'm doing, I never have to start from scratch."

"We've released Jurist as a standalone product, built on Ironclad architecture, because we feel this will benefit the entire legal community-whether they already use Ironclad or not," said Ironclad President Jeremy Smith. "We are committed to enabling legal teams with the products they need to drive tangible business impact, and we believe Jurist will make a lasting impact on the future of the legal field."

To learn more about Jurist and try it for yourself, click here .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, OpenAI, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Franklin Templeton, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

