Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid January 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2024.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION :
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
For more information, please visit or Renasant's IR site at .
