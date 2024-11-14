Minyard Morris Earns 'Best Law Firms®' Top Regional Ranking From The Best Lawyers In America®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minyard Morris Logo

Orange County's preeminent family law firm announces Tier 1 Best Law Firms® regional ranking from The Best Lawyers in America®

- Mark E. Minyard, Managing Partner of Minyard MorrisNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minyard Morris , a leading Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, announced it earned the Tier 1 Best Law Firms ® Orange County regional ranking from The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law. Tier 1 rankings are the highest honor, signaling a prestigious reputation among clients and peers.Of the 20 Minyard Morris lawyers, 19 were recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.“When we work with a client, our top priority is providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience, quality of service, and care,” said Mark E. Minyard, Managing Partner of Minyard Morris.“We're not just lawyers. We're partners in navigating life's challenges. We provide compassionate legal guidance to help clients find resolution and peace. That collective dedication to excellence is what helped us receive this ranking.”“As a family law firm, it's fitting that receiving this ranking is truly a family affair. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering and collaborative commitment to helping clients heal, receive closure, and start anew,” said Alexander Payne, Assistant Managing Partner at Minyard Morris.“I am incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to the honor of ranking alongside the best firms in the region and nation,” said Minyard.The Best Law Firms® ranked by The Best Lawyers in America® are tied to a specific area of law and are awarded using a rigorous assessment and collection of client and lawyer evaluations, as well as peer reviews from leading attorneys. The recognition signifies a unique combination of a premier law practice with extensive expertise.About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents its clients with a sense of urgency and has the unique practice of meeting, as a firm, to strategically brainstorm cases three times weekly. Clients of Minyard Morris benefit from the opinions of 20 Orange County family law attorneys regarding significant issues in their cases.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from over 350 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that clients' best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and who truly understands local practice and politics.

Mark Minyard

Minyard Morris

+1 949-724-1111

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.