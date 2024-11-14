Coastal Bend Blood Center Implements Forlifetm Biologics Platform, A First In The Blood Banking Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS ) is proud to announce that Coastal Bend Blood Center (CBBC), a leading community blood center, is the first to implement the ForLifeTM Biologics Platform and Blood Bank Control System 6.1. This successful implementation marks a significant milestone in the industry, transforming how blood centers operate.Transforming Blood Center Operations with ForLifeTM Biologics Platform and Blood Bank Control System 6.0Blood Bank Control System 6.1 serves as the core foundation of the ForLifeTM Biologics Platform. This integration provides CBBC with a comprehensive, state-of-the-art solution to streamline operations, from monitoring donors and managing products and testing to the efficient distribution of lifesaving blood products. With decades of expertise in software development and blood banking, BBCS worked closely with CBBC's dedicated team to ensure a seamless transition from their legacy BBCS software systems. The implementation process involved configuration, training, integration, and continuous support, ensuring that CBBC can now operate more efficiently than ever before.“We are incredibly excited to be the first to implement the ForLifeTM Biologics Platform,” said Corey Survant, CEO of Coastal Bend Blood Center.“This partnership with BBCS allows us to enhance our operations and provide the best possible service to our donors and patients. Their innovative technology aligns perfectly with our mission to save lives by delivering a safe and dependable blood supply to the communities we serve. By having a system that works in real-time, we have reformed the way we operate.”A Proud Milestone for BBCS"Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS) is incredibly proud of this milestone achievement," said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. "The successful implementation of ForLifeTM at Coastal Bend Blood Center showcases our commitment to advancing the blood banking industry through innovation and collaboration. We are thankful to the entire implementation team for their hard work and dedication. Their efforts ensure that CBBC can continue providing essential services to the community more effectively."About BBCSFor over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. has been at the forefront of software innovation in the blood and biologics industry. Our mission is to empower blood centers worldwide to save lives through dependable, innovative software solutions. We remain committed to supporting our clients by offering comprehensive software, training, and ongoing support to meet their evolving needs. To learn more about BBCS please visit our website: .About Coastal Bend Blood CenterCoastal Bend Blood Center, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been serving the community since 1969. CBBC provides blood products to hospitals and medical facilities across the Coastal Bend area. By ensuring a reliable and safe blood supply, CBBC plays a critical role in healthcare, relying on voluntary blood donations to meet the needs of patients. For more information, visit .

