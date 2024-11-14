Nations League: Spain Travel To Denmark Aiming To Secure A Spot In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Nov 14 (IANS) Spain's national team travels to play a vital Nations League match in Denmark on Friday, knowing a win will qualify the former European champions to the final four of the competition which it won in 2023.

Spain lead Denmark by three points at the top of the group and three points more will assure them a place in the last four, while their superior goal difference means that a draw would almost certainly be good enough to see them through, allowing coach Luis de la Fuente to make changes for next Monday's home game against Switzerland.

De la Fuente has seen central defender Pau Torres and forward Lamine Yamal drop out of his squad through injury, and he has called up Barcelona's young defender Pau Cubarsi and Girona winger Bryan Gil to cover for their absences. He is also without Robin Le Normand, with the French-born defender still working his way back to fitness, while veteran Dani Carvajal is out for the season after a knee operation, reports Xinhua.

That means Daniel Vivian and Aymeric Laporte look certain to kick off in central defense, with Marc Cucurella at left-back, and either Pedro Porro or Oscar Mingueza on the right.

With Ballon d'Or winner Rodri also a long-term injury absentee, Martin Zubimendi gets the midfield holding role, with Pedri and Fabian Ruiz accompanying him, while Nico Williams, Ayoze Perez, and Alvaro Morata should start in attack, although Morata missed Tuesday's training session with a slight knock.

Powerful striker Samu Omorodion has been knocking on the door of the national team with his form since moving to Porto this summer and will make his debut sometime in the second half, while Barcelona's Marc Casado should also get his reward for a series of impressive displays in his debut season in La Liga.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon is nearing his return after an operation on his wrist ligaments but for the moment, David Raya looks likely to continue in goal.

Former Anderlecht boss Brian Riemer will be in the dugout for the first time as Denmark coach, and that could be a problem for Spain as his players look to impress.

Spain controlled their meeting at home to Denmark a month ago, but some poor finishing meant they needed Zubimendi's 79th-minute goal to seal a narrow win.