La Crema Named American Winery Of The Year

Wine Enthusiast Magazine Honors La Crema with American Winery of the Year at the 25th Annual Wine Star Awards

WINDSOR, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Crema, a pioneer in cool-climate winemaking and celebrated winery at the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, has been awarded American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Known for wines that express the essence of their terroir, La Crema has continually evolved through an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and building meaningful connections across diverse communities.

Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards celebrate excellence across 11 categories, spotlighting those who shape the wine industry. Winners will be featured in the magazine's Best of Year issue and honored at the 25th annual awards gala in San Francisco on January 27, 2025.

"Reflecting on La Crema's journey over the past four decades fills me with immense pride and gratitude," said Jenny Jackson Hartford of Jackson Family Wines. "When my father, Jess Jackson, and Barbara Banke acquired La Crema in 1993, my husband Don Hartford and I with my sister Laura and her husband Rick, set out on a mission to craft wines that truly express the essence of cool-climate vineyards. We were hands-on in those early days, managing operations, building the winery where we still make wine today, and sharing our passion with wine lovers across the country. Today, our entire family champions that same vision, and this recognition as American Winery of the Year feels especially meaningful. It's a tribute to all we've built together and a testament to the commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation that my father inspired in us. This honor is shared with our dedicated winemaking team, our partners, and our loyal customers who have been part of this incredible journey with us from the beginning."

Throughout 2024, La Crema celebrated milestones that reinforced its connection to wine lovers. Early in the year, La Crema became the official wine partner of the WNBA, marking a record-breaking season with La Crema wines enjoyed at major events like WNBA Live and the All-Star weekend in Phoenix. The winery also increased its support for the LGBTQ+ community, continuing its partnership with Equality California and sponsoring notable PRIDE events, where La Crema's Tasting Room Experience shared its welcoming spirit and wine with thousands.

In addition to expanding its reach through partnerships, La Crema debuted its newest offering, a Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon and took its Tasting Room Experience to high-profile gatherings across the country, including the Kentucky Derby and Head of the Charles. These events help La Crema reach four times the number of guests as its Russian River Valley tasting room, inviting new consumers to discover wines.

La Crema's recognition also stems from its steadfast dedication to sustainability. La Crema's efforts include regenerative farming practices, water conservation, and solar energy use. With rainwater capture systems and 3,000 solar panels, La Crema offsets 70% of its electricity needs. Collaborating with UC Davis and the California Department of Food & Agriculture, La Crema is advancing regenerative agriculture practices through USDA Grant-funded research, aligning with the Jackson family's goal to be climate-positive by 2050.

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means "best of the vine," setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship, and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality, and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

