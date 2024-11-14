National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground On 100-MW Solar Project In Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Apple River Solar Project is in Polk County, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of onsite at its 100-megawatt (MW) Apple River Solar Project in Polk County, Wisconsin. The project is anticipated to make significant economic contributions in the form of jobs and new tax revenue that will benefit the local county and townships.



"As a company founded by a in the Midwest, we have a strong commitment to bolstering rural economies through our projects, and it's exciting to see that growth in western Wisconsin," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction at National Grid Renewables.

Apple River is anticipated to generate over $36 million in direct economic impact throughout the first 20 years of operation, including an estimated $10 million in tax revenue to Polk County and local townships. Construction of the project will be performed by The Boldt Company and will sustain 150 construction and service jobs. Apple River will use First Solar Series 6 Plus bifacial modules.

Once operational, the Apple River project will supply power to Xcel Energy to serve its customers across the Upper Midwest.

"We are excited to see this project begin as it underscores our dedication to delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers," said Karl Hoesly, President, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. "This project is an important step in those goals while bringing significant economic benefits to Polk County and the local townships."

"The women and men of Boldt are excited to have been selected by National Grid Renewables for this important project. It takes skilled labor and logistics coordination to efficiently execute these projects, and we are embracing the challenge," said Mark Osten, Vice President of Business Development for Boldt. "As Wisconsin's longest serving energy builders, we couldn't be more proud of our role in building this important renewable energy facility in our home state."

"First Solar is pleased to be supporting National Grid Renewables with our cutting-edge American solar technology as they add Apple River to their impressive development portfolio," stated Darin Green, Senior Director of Technical Sales, First Solar. "Our company has deep roots in the Midwest, which is why we're especially proud to support partners and projects that work with sustainable, American technology to power America's heartland."

Above and beyond tax revenue and job creation, Apple River will also pledge approximately $500,000 to local charities and organizations over the first 20 years of operation through a dedicated charitable fund. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify how the company commits to being a good neighbor within the communities in which their projects are built.

Anticipated to begin operation in late 2025, Apple River is anticipated to generate enough clean, renewable, local energy to provide the equivalent electrical usage of an estimated 26,000 homes each year. Using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 129,900 metric tons annually – the equivalent of taking an estimated 30,900 cars off the road for a year.

