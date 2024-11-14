JIH’S All India Members Conclave To Begin In Hyderabad Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) The All India Members Conclave of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind with the theme "justice and equality" is beginning here on Friday.

The three-day event, to be attended by 15,000 "arkaan" (members) of the JIH from across the country will discuss critical social, educational, and economic issues.

The conclave is being held at the Wadi-e-Huda Grounds, Pahadi Shareef, where JIH has made elaborate arrangements involving over 1,500 volunteers.

Addressing a press conference, the conclave's chief organiser, Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui said that the Jamaat is a pan-India organisation with a wide range of interests that include spirituality, interfaith understanding, research and academia, social development, education, policy issues, value-based politics, justice-based economy, etc.

JIH President, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, will lead the conclave, continuing to unite members around JIH's mission and values. Since its inception, Jamaat organised several All India Members conferences.

Its last All India Members conclave was also held at Hyderabad in 2015 and it was presided over by late Maulana Jalaluddin Umari.

The conference's Program convenor and JIH Vice President, S. Ameen ul Hasan said: "The central theme of the conclave is 'Justice and Equality'. The conclave's discussions will revolve around critical social, educational, and economic issues, allowing space for members to connect, learn, and renew their commitment towards the establishment of a peaceful and just society. The conclave will also include sessions on current national and international issues, social development, and Islamic Education."

JIH President Husaini inaugurated a special exhibition 'IDRAK Tahreek Showcase' to offer a comprehensive look at JIH's extensive programmes, initiatives, and development projects. It features around 100 community and social development programs running successfully across the country. The exhibition showcases successful grassroots initiatives, including some of JIH's work in the fields of communal harmony and inter-faith understanding, human rights, social justice, academia, healthcare, education, and social development sectors.

Selected outstanding projects from recent years will feature prominently, and representatives of JIH will be around to interact with visitors and respond to queries. Rifah Chambers of Commerce is also organizing a Business Expo. The Expo will bring about 200 businesses from across the country and provide opportunities for networking and business development.

JIH Vice President, Prof Salim Engineer said that 'Business Expo' and 'IDRAK Tahreek Showcase' will be open to the general public. There will be a special session on Saturday open to associates and supporters of the organisation.

Apart from 15,000 members, Jamaat expects 10,000 more people from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka to attend this session.