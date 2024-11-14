Ahead Of Foreign Trip, PM Modi Excited Over Enthusiasm Of Hindi Lovers In Nigeria

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a three-nation tour of Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, starting from November 16-21.

PM Modi's trip will begin with a Nigeria visit from November 16-17, at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in the last 17 years, thereby underscoring the importance of bilateral ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria has shared a on the social X, showing locals' enthusiasm and love for the Hindi language. In the video, the people of Nigeria are seen welcoming PM Modi in Hindi and saying that they are looking forward to his visit.

The heart-warming messages and greetings in Hindi from scores of Nigerians have also drawn the attention of the Prime Minister, as he took to social media and said the enthusiasm shown by the Hindi lovers of Nigeria has touched his heart.

Reposting the video, PM Modi wrote,“The way Hindi lovers in Nigeria have shown enthusiasm for my visit there is heart touching! I am very excited about this trip.”

In the video, a Nigerian man is saying poetically that happiness is spreading in the sky.

“It will be a special day, we have a special guest coming to our place. It is our good fortune to warmly welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his visit to Nigeria,” he says in Hindi.

Another Nigerian resident says that PM Modi is not only a popular leader in India but also the best leader in the world.

“It is a matter of great pride and joy for us to have you here. We all happily welcome you to Nigeria with open arms. We hope that your visit will strengthen the economy and relations between India and Nigeria,” he says in the viral video.

The video is getting good traction on social media, with many liking and commenting on the viral post.