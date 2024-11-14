Football: AS Roma Appoint Claudio Ranieri As Technical Director

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) AS Roma have appointed Claudio Ranieri as“Technical Director” until the end of the 2024/25 season, tasking the Italian veteran with salvaging a difficult start to their campaign. This marks Ranieri's third spell with the club, following brief managerial stints in 2009 and 2019. Roma, having won only three of their opening Serie A matches and struggling in the Europa League, turned to Ranieri to inject stability and experience.

In a statement, Roma confirmed that Ranieri would transition into a senior advisory role at the season's conclusion, where he will guide ownership on key sporting decisions, including the search for the club's future head coach. The club expressed confidence in his leadership, highlighting Ranieri's historic achievements, such as his iconic Premier League title win with Leicester City in 2015/16.

“At the end of the season, he will take on a senior management role: he will be an advisor to the owners for all sporting matters of the club. The search for a new coach will continue in the coming months and Claudio will also have a say in this decision,” said Roma in a statement.

The appointment follows a series of managerial changes at Roma, with former manager Ivan Juric dismissed after only 12 matches, a tenure itself prompted by the brief stint of Daniele De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho earlier in the year. Ranieri, now 73, has managed several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea, Fulham, and Watford, in addition to his Serie A experience with Roma, Sampdoria, and Cagliari.

Despite his recent challenges in securing long-term roles, Ranieri's knowledge of Serie A and his ability to rally struggling squads remain highly regarded. His last Serie A stint saw him steer Cagliari to safety in the 2023/24 season, narrowly escaping relegation by a single point.

Born in Rome, a lifelong Roma fan, after wearing the Giallorossi shirt as a player in the 1973-74 season and having held the position of coach on two different occasions (from 2009 to 2011 and in 2019), he represents a symbol of the Club's values and is one of the most appreciated Roman sportsmen in the world.