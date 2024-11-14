On Black Friday Prep4fgold Wants You To Participate In Gold Friday A Day Of Sharing Savings To Save Children With Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Friday savings can help save children with cancer on Friday

Share some of your savings on Black Friday and Monday and help the fight against childhood cancer

- Jonathan Agin

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PREP4Gold, a national childhood cancer charity focused on the prevention of childhood cancer, is asking people to donate just a small share of their saving from Black Friday shopping and sales. In 2023 alone, Americans spent approximately $75 billion dollars between in person retail purchases and online shopping on Black Friday, through the weekend, and on Cyber Monday. On average, Americans save approximately 24% shopping on Black Friday.

“There is a huge need to support more childhood cancer research in this country, and around the world.” Jonathan Agin, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization.“There is a greater need to focus on preventing childhood cancer considering the frightening increase in the number of children diagnosed annually, which has risen by over 41% since 1975.” Agin further stated.

PREP4Gold is asking consumers to share just a small amount of the tens of millions of dollars saved by choosing to shop on Black Friday, and over the weekend, in a desperate effort to help support more projects designed to prevent childhood cancer and the harms associated with toxic and outdated treatments.“If everyone who shops on Black Friday, and over that weekend, donated even a few dollars of the money they save, the impact that PREP4Gold could make by supporting research efforts to protect our children would be dramatic and life changing.” Said Agin.“If you are already planning to shop and spend money on Black Friday, all we ask is that you consider sharing a small amount of those savings to help us change the lives of children fighting today, and those who will be forced to fight tomorrow.” Agin echoed.

The goal of Gold Friday is to connect with consumers and provide them a simple way to share just a small amount of their savings and make donating to the fight against childhood cancer as financially painless as possible. PREP4Gold has a pledge of $5,000 from Naturepedic Organic Mattress Company to be used to match donations through the weekend.

Childhood cancer remains the No. 1 cause of death by disease in the United States. Statistically, 1 in every 285 children, adolescents, and young adults will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before their 19th birthday.

As previously stated, since 1975 the number of children in the United States diagnosed with cancer each year has increased by over 41%. Fewer than 8% of all childhood cancers are genetic in nature. Of the National Cancer Institute's budget for cancer research, less than 8% of the funds are designated for childhood cancer.

To make a donation, or to learn more about Gold Friday and PREP4Gold, please visit: or

For any questions, please contact Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization at ....

