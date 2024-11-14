Science Ministry Launches Operation Dronagiri Under National Geospatial Policy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The of Science and on Thursday launched Operation Dronagiri -- a pilot project under National Geospatial Policy 2022.

Operation Dronagiri will demonstrate the potential applications of geospatial technologies and innovations in improving the quality of life of citizens and ease of doing business.

It was launched by Science and Department Secretary, Professor Abhay Karandikar, at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

"In the first phase, Operation Dronagiri will be implemented in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where pilot projects will be run and use cases will be demonstrated to showcase the potential applications of integration of geospatial data and technology in 3 sectors -- agriculture, livelihoods, logistics, and transport," Karandikar said, in his keynote address.

"Several government departments, industries, corporates, and startups will be partnered with in the first phase. This will create the base for its nationwide roll-out," he added.

Karandikar noted that Operation Dronagiri is part of the numerous efforts of DST in liberalising geospatial data, developing geospatial infrastructure, geospatial skill and knowledge as well as standards in implementing the policy. He added that Operation Dronagiri comes with support from the integrated Geospatial Data Sharing Interface (GDI). It will help "make spatial data accessible, bringing transformation similar to the process in which UPI has brought about financial inclusion".

He said that similar to UPI's deployment, a "nationwide rollout is envisioned under a PPP model".

"Operation Dronagiri represents a crucial step within the National Geospatial Policy, designed to position India as a global leader in geospatial technology," Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee (GDPDC) Chairman, Dr Srikant Sastri, said.

He stressed the role of the private sector and startups in making geospatial data accessible and impactful.

Operation Dronagiri's focus is on turning data into actionable solutions that bring real, socioeconomic benefits on the ground.