Ukraine's Military Refutes Reports Of Russia Seizing Illinka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The circulating reports regarding the alleged capture by Russian of the settlement of Illinka in Donetsk region and their alleged advance into Kupiansk in Kharkiv region are false.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

On November 13, Ukrainian held back the enemy's advance on Kupiansk, destroying all of the offensive unit's armored and inflicting major casualties on the enemy force.

Kupiansk is completely under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Ilyinka, Donetsk region, is also under Ukraine's control. On its outskirts, battles are constantly going on, but Ukrainian units are firmly holding their ground.

The General Staff urged the audience to trust official sources only.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of November 14, the DeepState analytical project reported the alleged advances by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, including that they captured Illinka and crossed into Kupiansk.

At the same time, the spokesman for the General Staff, Captain Andriy Kovaliov, emphasized that the Russian invaders failed their attempt to enter Kupiansk so the city is under Ukraine Army's control.

Kovaliov said on November 13, starting at 14:30, Russian troops made an attempt to break through the defense lines toward Kupiansk. Enemy assault groups attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy deployed nearly 15 units of equipment, including tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and the UR-77 deminer. Some of the Russian soldiers sported Ukrainian military uniforms to confuse the defense units.

Ukaine's forces stopped the enemy advance, destroying all of Russia's armored vehicles involved in the storming and eliminating a significant part of the manpower deployed, said the spokesman.

After foiled attacks, having suffered casualties, Russia has not tried to repeat the assaults in the area ever since.