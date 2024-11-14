WHO Chief Likens Conditions In War-Hammered Gaza To World End

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Director General of the World Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday described conditions in the war-battered Gaza Strip as the worst in the world and likened them to the end of human existence.

UN reports say that the situation there is similar to the end of the globe, said Dr. Ghebreyesus during a session of the third World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), noting that 80 percent of the population have been suffering from recurring coercive displacement amid lack of secure shelters.

The WHO chief called on influential states to push for an urgent political solution to the crisis in Gaza and end the war.

Up to 80 percent of the medical facilities in Gaza can no longer serve, the remaining ones have continued to operate partially and their needs are mounting day after another, he said, likening this particular dilemma to collective punishment.

He also touched on the dramatic conditions in troubled Sudan affirming that 94 percent of the relocated and refugees are women and children, also declaring that half of the Sudanese need humanitarian aid. (end)

