SC Dismisses PIL To Ban Whatsapp For Failure To Comply With Govt Regulations
Date
11/14/2024 9:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ban the operation and use of WhatsApp if it does not comply with the orders of the authorities in the country.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by Kerala resident Omanakuttan KG, a software engineer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Omanakuttan in his plea contended that the messaging platform had refused to comply with the Information technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
The PIL alleged that WhatsApp was violating the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and posing a potential threat to national interest and national security.
“If the app was not willing to change its technology and did not cooperate with the government, it should not be allowed to operate in the country. The Centre had banned many websites and mobile apps for acting against the interest of the country,” the plea said.
Read Also
Is WhatsApp Shutting Down Services In India?
Employees Should Have the Right to Disconnect
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14112024000215011059ID1108886539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.