SC Dismisses PIL To Ban Whatsapp For Failure To Comply With Govt Regulations

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by Kerala resident Omanakuttan KG, a software engineer.

Omanakuttan in his plea contended that the messaging had refused to comply with the Information (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The PIL alleged that WhatsApp was violating the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and posing a potential threat to national interest and national security.

“If the app was not willing to change its technology and did not cooperate with the government, it should not be allowed to operate in the country. The Centre had banned many websites and mobile apps for acting against the interest of the country,” the plea said.

