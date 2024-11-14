CM Omar Abdullah To Launch Dedicated Public Relations, Outreach Cell

The cell is being established at G-1, near his residence in the Gupkar locality of the city here.

The cell will have a dedicated team of officers from the CM's secretariat. It will coordinate with different departments to address the people's issues.

Mudasir Shahmiri, who is the ruling National (NC) vice president's secretary, will also be present in the cell.

“It was Omar's desire to strengthen the relationship between his office and the people and have a place where they (people) can come conveniently and raise their issues. This place is very convenient and will be open for the public from Monday,” Nasir Aslam Wani, adviser to the chief minister, told PTI.

He said the cell will have full-fledged officers from the CM's secretariat and his political secretary will be available so that there is a dedicated place for the people to voice their issues and grievances.

Wani said in his previous tenure, the chief minister used to have a CM's grievance cell. The new cell will be a revamped one, he added.

“We have revamped the previous cell so that it is not limited to flagging the grievances only, but there is actual redressal of the issues of the people. This will work as the CM's public relations-cum-outreach cell so that the problems faced by the people are heard and addressed,” he said.

Wani said the cell will be open for suggestions and advice as well, he said.

“People can come to interact and give their suggestions and advice for governance as this is their own government,” he added.

“This will bring the government closer to the public,” the CM's adviser said.

He said the cell will be functional during office hours on regular basis.

“The officers will remain available and the chief minister will also meet the public delegations himself and his availability will be notified for the public. We will also be here and a roster in this regard will be made public soon,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now