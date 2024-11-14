Vertiv Uses Ansys Digital Engineering Technology To Drive R&D Transformation

Vertiv accelerates data center innovation with AI and simulation

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)

Ansys intelligent engineering project will accelerate the development and delivery of customized data center cooling systems

/

Key Highlights



Ansys technology enables Vertiv to develop products and respond to customer requests with more agility, speeding up their go-to-market time

Ansys optiSLangTM automation and optimization framework accelerates the design of cooling technology, paving the path for Vertiv to design and manufacture data center critical digital infrastructure that can efficiently and reliably run artificial intelligence (AI) workloads Ansys MinervaTM simulation process and data management web applications empower experts and non-experts alike to access automated simulations across the enterprise

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ) is collaborating with Ansys

(NASDAQ: ANSS ) to digitally transform its design of data center cooling systems. Ansys digital engineering technology will help Vertiv improve scalability, enable early decision-making, and empower sales teams to swiftly provide customer quotes, reducing their go-to-market timelines.

Heat exchanger (HX) coils are key to the operation of data center thermal management systems; they efficiently transfer heat away from hardware and are highly customizable. However, HX coils are challenging and time-consuming to design given the complexity of the multiphysics and design expertise involved. With Ansys technology, Vertiv's engineering team can reduce development time and create predictively accurate, reliable designs.

Specifically, Minerva enables experts and non-experts to build and publish web applications to search for designs or generate new ones that meet customer requirements. This accessibility eliminates the designer-to-engineer handoff that causes time delays. With the AI-enhanced optimization framework of optiSLang, Vertiv can reduce material usage and lower costs by rapidly simulating ideal design configurations without having to iterate on physical prototypes.

"Ansys' industry-leading simulation solutions will help drive Vertiv's business model as we design solutions for the future," said Steve Blackwell, vice president of engineering at Vertiv. "Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world conceptualizes and develops data centers - from cooling and power technologies through implementing AI in the design of the data center itself. With Ansys, we will more quickly meet critical milestones that will help us deliver the most optimal infrastructure to support our customers' AI-based projects with energy-efficient and reliable future-forward designs."

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for applications ranging from traditional data centers to next generation "AI factories" with the power of the NVIDIA Blackwell

platform.

"Data centers need the right tools to effectively maintain their hardware, so they can keep up with the AI boom," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Vertiv is an industry leader in this domain, and their deep understanding of the needs of AI-enabled infrastructure allows them to develop both customized and turnkey solutions, enabling all customers to get the most value from their AI projects. By implementing Ansys solutions across R&D, Vertiv will improve productivity, reduce design time, and save considerable costs."

Visit Ansys at Supercomputing24

in Atlanta, GA November 17-22, 2024 at booth #2741 to learn more.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human AdvancementTM

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts