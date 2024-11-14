(MENAFN) The jobless volume in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) region in the previous couple of years was steady at 4.9 percent, based on data published on Thursday.



The figure of unemployment in the OCED dropped by 393,000 from a month earlier to 34 million as of the past month, with the greatest decrease seen in the US, the Paris-based organization stated.



While sic OCED nations saw a jobless volume under 3.0 percent, Spain was the sole nation with a double-digit volume, 11.2 percent.



Unemployment was internationally steady for women as well as men, with volumes of 5.1 percent and4.7 percent, respectively., during September.



The youth (individuals aged from 15 to 24) unemployment volume dropped to 11.2 percent in September from 11.5 percent in August.

