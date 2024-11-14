Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of forcing displacement of Gazans, constituting war crimes

(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israeli authorities on Thursday of engaging in forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza to such an extent that it constitutes both war crimes and crimes against humanity. The organization’s report, which follows a series of similar warnings from international bodies and aid groups, highlights the severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip. According to HRW, forced displacement has not only been widespread but also systematic, carried out as part of a state policy that violates international law.



The law of armed conflict prohibits the forcible displacement of civilians from occupied territories unless there are compelling security or military reasons to do so. The report emphasizes that Israel’s actions, which have displaced millions of Palestinians, are not justified by such exceptions and therefore amount to crimes against humanity. This forced migration has been compounded by the devastating impact of Israeli military operations, which have killed over 43,500 people and destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure, making life increasingly unbearable for the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.



While the Israeli military and foreign ministry have not responded directly to the accusations, Israel has consistently rejected similar claims in the past. Israeli officials argue that their military operations are carried out in accordance with international law and aim to protect civilians from militant groups operating in Gaza. However, this latest report by HRW further intensifies international scrutiny of Israel’s actions and the ongoing suffering of Palestinian civilians.



Since the escalation of the Israeli campaign, Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to flee their homes multiple times, further exacerbating the crisis. The situation remains dire, with widespread displacement, destruction, and loss of life, as global calls for an end to the violence and accountability for violations continue to grow.

